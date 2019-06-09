Antoine Griezmann has been speaking about his future recently amid reports linking him with a summer move to Barcelona.

A lot has been made of Griezmann’s future in recent years, with the Atletico Madrid star even releasing a documentary last summer regarding his decision to stay with Los Rojiblancos.

However, despite that documentary being just 12 months old, it seems like Griezmann is firmly on his way out of the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

As per Sport, Griezmann has been speaking about his next club recently, stating that “I know where I’m going to play next season”.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have been linked with making a summer swoop for the French international, thus Barca fans will definitely be hoping that Griezmann is talking about the Nou Camp in his above statement!

Barcelona could definitely do with signing Griezmann this summer, especially considering the fact that Luis Suarez is fast approaching the final few years of his career.

It’s arguable that Barca have needed a new first-choice striker since the summer of 2017 given how much Suarez has declined since then, thus we’re sure a lot of their fans are hoping to see their club sign Griezmann this summer.

As per the Independent, Griezmann’s release clause currently sits at around £108M, a fair price to pay for one of the best players on the planet.

Will we see Griezmann lining up in the famous Blaugrana stripes of Barcelona next season? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…