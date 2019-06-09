Crucial few days: Man City and Man United to learn fate in pursuit of £106m transfer

Manchester City and Manchester United could learn their fate in the pursuit of the transfer of Benfica star Joao Felix in the next few days.

The Portugal international has been the subject of plenty of speculation of late after a stunning breakthrough season in 2018/19, and it would not be surprising to see him quickly earn himself a move to a big club.

The latest from Portugal is that Man City have offered Felix a big-money contract, and that the next few days could be decisive over his future, according to both Record and Correio da Manha, as translated by Sport Witness.

The report also references interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, while a previous report from Correio da Manha claimed City were stepping up their interest in a deal for the player with a £106million release clause.

It would certainly be exciting to see Felix in England next season, and he’d probably fit in perfectly in this City side.

However, it would be a big blow for United to miss out as they surely need new attacking players much more and need top quality young players like this to get them back on the right track after they finished so far behind rivals City in 2018/19.