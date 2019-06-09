Jose Mourinho ready to open talks with Premier League club regarding surprise return to management

Jose Mourinho could be set to seal a surprise return to management by replacing Rafa Benitez as boss of Newcastle United.

Mourinho has been out of a job in football management ever since departing Man United in December 2018, however it looks like the former Chelsea boss could be set to return to the Premier League by taking over as Newcastle manager.

According to the Mirror, Mourinho is willing to open talks with Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan should he take over a Newcastle owner, with it also being stated that Mourinho would seriously consider taking over at St James’ Park.

The report also states that the Sheikh’s made a £350M offer to take over the club from Mike Ashley, something that could see Mourinho end up at the club should the bid prove to be successful.

Newcastle already have a brilliant manager at the helm in the form of Benitez, thus it isn’t clear as to why the club would want to replace him with Mourinho in spite of the ‘Special One’s’ brilliance.

Benitez has done a brilliant job with the Magpies since his arrival, with the Spaniard overseeing their 2018 Championship title win, as well as guiding them to a respectable 13th-placed finish this year despite having to work on a limited budget.

Replacing Benitez with Mourinho would be a somewhat risky move from Newcastle’s point of view, as it could potentially disrupt the harmony of their squad, something no owner or manager ever wants.