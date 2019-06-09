Liverpool could potentially cash in on one of their most experienced young players this summer, the ace is attracting interest from all over Europe.

According to Goal, Bundesliga clubs Hertha Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen have all approached Champions League winners Liverpool over the possibility of signing midfielder Marko Grujic.

The Serbian international spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin, Grujic made 23 appearances across all competitions and helped guide his side to a mid-table finish.

It’s understood that the Reds are confident in demanding a fee in excess of £25m for Grujic’s services, as well as the interest from the Bundesliga – Spanish giants Atletico Madrid could plot a swoop for the ace if highly-rated star Rodri leaves this summer.

As per Goal’s report, it’s also understood that a unnamed Premier League club have approached the Reds for Grujic’s signature.

Liverpool could have the chance to make a stunning profit on the central midfielder, who came to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s first ever signing. According to BBC Sport, Grujic joined the Reds for a fee of £5.1m from boyhood club Red Star Belgrade.

The chance to net a profit of more than £20m could be too good an opportunity for the Anfield outfit to pass up, with Liverpool’s midfield ranks stacked – now could be the time for the Merseysiders to cash in on Grujic.