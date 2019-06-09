Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has had a spell out injured and didn’t look his best in the Champions League final just over a week ago, but he’s back on form now.

In fairness, it’s an absolute walkover for Brazil right now as they lead Honduras 6-0 in this evening’s friendly clash.

? FIRMINO Beautiful chip over the keeper to make it 6! pic.twitter.com/jymLFDvvhR — Watch Copa América 2019 live on Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) June 9, 2019

Firmino was gifted a chance here, but made no mistake with a quality chipped goal to make the scoreline even more one-sided.

There’s still plenty of time left for Brazil to add to this as well, so Liverpool fans may want to keep an eye on the game as their favourite front-man could really enjoy himself this evening.