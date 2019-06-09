Manchester United ready to pay big for transfers of £145m-rated Premier League duo

Manchester United remain interested in a potential double transfer raid on Leicester City this summer as they eye James Maddison and Harry Maguire.

Both have been star players for the Foxes and are attracting growing reports of interest in this summer’s transfer market as they could surely shine for bigger clubs.

Maddison has recently been linked with Man Utd and others for around £60million by the Daily Star, while Maguire’s asking price is somewhere around £85m, according to Team Talk.

That would be a total of £145m, which is obviously a lot, though not necessarily beyond United, especially if they sell players this summer, which seems possible as the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez could be among those the club would seek to clear out.

And the Mail claim MUFC would be ready to pay up for Maddison and Maguire if necessary, though they are among a number of targets on the club’s list.

Most Red Devils fans would surely be happy to see two top Premier League stars make their way to Old Trafford in this double swoop, with both knowing each other well and being proven in the English top flight.

Maguire looks a necessary signing to give United an upgrade on flops like Phil Jones in defence, while Maddison looks an ideal long-term replacement for Juan Mata as he nears the end of his contract.