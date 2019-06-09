Manchester City transfer boot as target’s asking price cut to £178million

Manchester City have been handed a potential boost if latest transfer rumours in Spain involving Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar are to believed.

According to Don Balon, PSG have lowered their asking price for Neymar to £178million, which is a pretty generous amount in this market for such a top class player.

The report links the Brazil international with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City, but suggests a move to Real in particular may now have been complicated by the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea.

The piece suggests Barcelona have the advantage in the running, but City seem to be in the mix too, which makes sense as the Premier League champions could perhaps do with a real superstar in their side.

Sergio Aguero cannot go on forever and is not as complete a player as Neymar, while Leroy Sane has been linked with Bayern Munich by the Guardian and others.

While a £178m deal would smash City’s transfer record, it does seem like it should be affordable for the Premier League champions.

The 27-year-old would surely make a great fit for Pep Guardiola’s side’s style of play and could find that a tempting factor in considering his future, while there should also be the promise of plenty of trophies on offer at MCFC.