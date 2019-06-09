Manchester United turn down chance to sign player also linked with Tottenham

Manchester United have reportedly turned down the opportunity to seal the transfer of Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic in a deal involving Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Croatia international has been linked with the Red Devils in the past and could in many ways make a decent signing, even if he is a bit on the old side.

Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that Perisic could be part of any deal taking Lukaku to Inter Milan, but an updated report from Gazzetta dello Sport now claims United have snubbed this offer.

It’s suggested in the piece that United would rather just take the money, with the club setting an asking price in the region of €70million for Lukaku.

The Belgium international has not been at his best in his time at Old Trafford and MUFC will surely feel they could do better.

Marcus Rashford mostly replaced Lukaku up front in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order towards the end of 2018/19 and one imagines it’ll either be him or a new signing leading the line for the team next season.