Man United submit transfer offer for £70M-rated Premier League star as club look to bolster weak area of squad

Man United are reported to have made a transfer offer for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as the club seemingly look to bolster their options at right back.

According to Sky Sports, United have submitted a “substantial bid” for the Palace full-back, however the exact fee has not be confirmed.

The Independent reported recently that Palace are after at least £70M for Wan-Bissaka’s signature, thus it’ll be interesting to see if United have offered anywhere near this amount once information regarding the actual offer itself gets released.

The Sun reported on Friday that United have released Antonio Valencia, thus it seems like the club are going after Wan-Bissaka as a replacement for the Ecuadorian.

United don’t really have many options to choose from at right-back now Valencia has departed, with Diogo Dalot and Ashley Young being the only two real choices that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to choose from.

Bringing in Wan-Bissaka would see United fix their right-back issue for at least the next six to seven years given how young the Palace star is.

The Eagles star impressed both fans and critics alike with his performances this season, with his form seemingly catching the eye of United by the looks of things.

The Red Devils could definitely do with bolstering their options at the back given how they performed defensively this season.

And it looks like the Red Devils have cottoned onto this if this report regarding their bid for Wan-Bissaka is anything to go off.