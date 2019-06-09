Manchester United handed transfer boost after development at Real Madrid

Manchester United look to have been handed a boost in their hopes of keeping Paul Pogba this summer as it seems Real Madrid may no longer be able to afford the transfer.

The Sun have been among the sources to link Pogba with a move away from Man Utd as Real Madrid look to be one of his main suitors, but the latest from Spain puts this into doubt.

Due to the cost of signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Don Balon claim Madrid can no longer afford to invest the likely big money required to bring in Pogba, one of manager Zinedine Zidane’s preferred targets.

United will hope this can indeed be the end of it, as they could do without losing a big name like Pogba in a summer that is already likely to be quite a challenge in the transfer market.

The Red Devils need a major overhaul after finishing 6th in the Premier League and without silverware, with so many areas of weakness in the squad that need investment.

Pogba is far from perfect, but would need replacing and just add to the list of jobs on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lengthy to-do list.

And of course, on his day the France international can be world class, which is why clubs like Real are being linked with him.