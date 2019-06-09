Man United transfer target fears summer transfer “won’t happen” due to HUGE £80M asking price

Man United transfer target Harry Maguire is reportedly fearful about losing his chance to leave Leicester City this summer due to the Foxes’ huge asking price.

Maguire has managed to establish himself as one of the Premier League’s best defenders over the past two seasons, the type of player United could definitely do with given how they performed at the back this season.

However, it seems like the Red Devils could be priced out of a move according to the Sun, as Leicester are after a whopping £80M for the Englishman’s signature.

The report also notes that an England source has stated that there are “fears it won’t happen” in regards to Maguire securing a summer move, something that is down to Leicester’s price tag.

We’ve seen United splash out big on stars in the past, however following this news, it seems like the Red Devils are changing their ways a bit going forward.

United’s defence were terrible this season, thus it’s not hard to see why the club are reportedly keen on boosting their options at the back this summer.

Maguire would be a terrific signing for the club to make, as by signing him, they would be bringing in a natural-born leader, something that club have needed for quite some time now.

Will United cave to Leicester’s demands and pay £80M for Maguire this summer? Looks like only time will tell…