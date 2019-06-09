Fee set: Manchester United must pay £140m to complete HUGE transfer

Tottenham have reportedly set an asking price of as much as £140million for star playmaker Christian Eriksen amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Denmark international is surely going to be leaving Spurs this summer after recently being quoted as saying he wanted a new challenge, while he has just a year left to run on his current contract anyway.

Still, it seems Tottenham are not prepared to lose him easily and want a whopping £140m to let him go, according to Football Insider.

It remains to be seen if United can pay that for Eriksen, though one imagines they’d have a similar amount to play with if they sold Paul Pogba – another target for Real Madrid.

That could end up being fine business by MUFC if they do it, with Eriksen arguably an upgrade on the inconsistent France international anyway.

Football Insider, meanwhile, reports that Tottenham would be one of the clubs in for Leicester City star James Maddison as a replacement for Eriksen.

Man Utd have also been linked with the £60m-rated 22-year-old, in what could be a big transfer merry-go-round this summer.