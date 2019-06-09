Manchester United need to get £60m transfer done quickly due to potential pressure from Arsenal or Tottenham

Manchester United reportedly remain eager to do a deal to sign Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The 21-year-old defender is one of the Red Devils’ top targets in this transfer window, which makes sense given the departure of Antonio Valencia at the end of his contract.

This means Wan-Bissaka is being targeted as a replacement, but United face paying around £60million for the youngster, whilst also potentially being under pressure to snap him up quickly as clubs chase Wilfried Zaha as well this summer and Palace don’t want to sell both, according to the Telegraph.

The report names Tottenham as having been suitors for Zaha, though he may be too expensive, while the Ivory Coast winger has also recently been linked with Arsenal in a possible swap deal in a report in the Sun.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out, but United would probably do well to just give Palace what they want for Wan-Bissaka at this point.

The England youth international does look a little expensive considering his age and lack of experience at the highest level, but he also looks like he could end up being a superb investment for Man Utd.

Zaha would be a superb signing for Spurs or Arsenal, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if one of them or indeed someone else stepped up their interest in him soon and made the Wan-Bissaka transfer impossible for MUFC.