Manchester United ready to hand key star £20M should he seal big money transfer to Euro giants this summer

Man United are reportedly willing to hand £20M to David De Gea should the Spaniard end up joining PSG this summer instead of waiting for the end of next season.

De Gea has been one of United’s best players these past few seasons, with the Spanish international winning the Red Devils a whole host of games almost singlehandedly at times over the years through his brilliant displays.

However, it seems like the goalkeeper’s time at Old Trafford is coming to an end sooner rather than later, with his next destination looking like it could be PSG.

As per the Sun, United are bracing themselves for a bid from the Ligue 1 outfit, with the club after between £60M and £75M for De Gea’s signature.

The report also notes that United are going to have to pay the player a serious amount of money if they want him to leave this summer, as they look to avoid losing him on a free next summer when his contract runs out.

A figure of £20M has been touted by the Sun, something that suggests De Gea is in for a huge pay day should he leave Old Trafford this summer.

Considering De Gea only has one year left on his deal with United, it seems wise for them to be looking to cash in on him now to avoid losing him for nothing in a year’s time.

De Gea is one of the best ‘keepers on the planet, and losing him would come as a big blow for the club.

However, if they manage to get £75M for him, it’ll be seen as a great deal from the Red Devils, especially considering he only has 12 months left on his current deal.