Video: Nikita Parris scores brilliant penalty for England Women after VAR drama

England have gone 1-0 up against Scotland in the Women’s World Cup today as Nikita Parris thumped home an emphatic penalty.

However, there was a long look at VAR before the spot kick was finally given, with what looked a very harshly awarded handball call by the referee.

New handball laws do make it harder for defenders as any contact is now deemed a foul, regardless of intent.

Still, Parris made no mistake from the spot with a superb finish, and England won’t be too bothered about the decision now that they’re a goal ahead.