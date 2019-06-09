Menu

“Would be ecstatic if Manchester United signed him” – €60m star wows these Red Devils fans with Nations League final performance

Loads of Manchester United fans seem to agree that their club should be trying to seal the transfer of Benfica defender Ruben Dias this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of big names in central defence in recent times, with the club in need of improvements on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

MORE: Manchester United out of Matthijs de Ligt race, only three clubs can clinch transfer now

Dias is one of the centre-backs to be linked with Man Utd by Record, as translated by Sport Witness, with the report noting he’s available for €60million this summer due to that being his release clause fee.

Harry Maguire is another big name linked with United to fix that position by the Mail and others, while this tweet below from Gerard Romero suggests they’re out of the running to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

So could Dias now be the best option? It seems many MUFC fans are keen on the Portugal international after his strong showing in the Nations League final against the Netherlands so far.

The 22-year-old has looked solid and for many fans this might be the first proper look they’ve got at him since rumours emerged linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

