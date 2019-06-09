“Would be ecstatic if Manchester United signed him” – €60m star wows these Red Devils fans with Nations League final performance

Loads of Manchester United fans seem to agree that their club should be trying to seal the transfer of Benfica defender Ruben Dias this summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of big names in central defence in recent times, with the club in need of improvements on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Dias is one of the centre-backs to be linked with Man Utd by Record, as translated by Sport Witness, with the report noting he’s available for €60million this summer due to that being his release clause fee.

Harry Maguire is another big name linked with United to fix that position by the Mail and others, while this tweet below from Gerard Romero suggests they’re out of the running to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

??DE LIGT. Esta noche jugará el último partido de la temporada y veremos su futuro, pronto. Propuestas que han caído. La del United cayó según el entorno del jugador, ese mismo entorno mantiene que PSG, Juventus y Barça son los candidatos para la salida #mercato pic.twitter.com/ybB2YPvN0U — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 9, 2019

So could Dias now be the best option? It seems many MUFC fans are keen on the Portugal international after his strong showing in the Nations League final against the Netherlands so far.

The 22-year-old has looked solid and for many fans this might be the first proper look they’ve got at him since rumours emerged linking him with a move to Old Trafford.

Sign De Ligt

Sign De Lig

Sign De Li

Sign De L

Sign De

Sign D

Sign

Sig

Si

S

Si

Sig

Sign

Sign D

Sign Di

Sign Dia

Sign Dias — Ché (@UtdChe) June 9, 2019

Throwing it out there…. Ruben Dias is a good centre back ?? Gettable with the right profile. Just copying you in @ManUtd ?????#mufc #Portugal #rubendias #NationsLeague — RuairiSpooner (@RuairiSpooner) June 9, 2019

Ruben Dias looks a player — HK (@UtdHK_) June 9, 2019

Ruben Dias has been looking very solid at the back for Portugal so far. Would be ecstatic if Manchester United signed him this summer. #mufc #PORNED — The Trafford Report (@TraffordReport) June 9, 2019

Dias and Fernandes need this Portuguese excellence at Utd — A (@mufcadxm) June 9, 2019

United shouldn’t waste their time chasing prospects that are not gettable. A 60m release clause for a player like Ruben Dias stature now is a no brainer for me. #MUFC https://t.co/nITbv0PKjZ — United Under Ole (@UtdUnderOle) June 9, 2019

Reuben Dias! Reuben Dias….this guy is gonna be world beater soon.ED WoodWard please get this guy to OldTrafford#mufc — Mang'wato O'Dell (@WatoDell) June 9, 2019

Also, if we really can't get De ligt or Koulibaly, Ruben Dias should be an option. His performance tonight vs Netherlands is very good so far in 1st half#mufc#UEFANationsLeague #PORxNED — Achmad Rivai Syahrir (@red_elora) June 9, 2019

?? Ruben Dias

? £53m release clause Very impressive tonight so far…#mufc — United In Focus (@UnitedInFocus) June 9, 2019

Seeing Ruben Dias play, I don't mind if De Ligt doesn't come. We should immediately activate his release clause. Been rock solid in defense. #MUFC #NationsLeague #PORNED — Sakshat ? (@s_alekal1633) June 9, 2019