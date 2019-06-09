Spurs eyeing £40M swoop for Premier League ace as club look to beat Man United and Chelsea to transfer

Spurs are said to be eyeing up a £40M move for Bournemouth star Nathan Ake, as the north London club look to beat both Man United and Chelsea to the player’s signature.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are definitely going to have to dip into the transfer market this summer if they want to improve on their performances this season.

The north London side finished fourth in the PL whilst also reaching the final of the Champions League, an impressive feat considering they haven’t signed anyone since the summer of 2017.

However, it looks like the club are looking to end this transfer drought soon, as the Sun are reporting that Tottenham are eyeing up a £40M move for Ake.

The report also states that both United and Chelsea are in the hunt for Ake, so it looks like Spurs will have some competition in the race to secure the defender’s signature.

Spurs don’t really need any more centre backs in their squad considering the fact that Pochettino already has Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Juan Foyth and Davinson Sanchez to pick from.

Should Spurs manage to seal a deal to bring Ake to north London, it’s difficult to see how the Dutch international is going to secure a first team place ahead of one of Sanchez, Vertonghen and Alderweireld.