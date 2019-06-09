Ajax sensation David Neres scored his first goal for Brazil in superb style this evening, the ace is a target for Chelsea as well as these Premier League clubs.

In the 55th minute of Brazil’s clash against Honduras, Brazil defended a corner and launched a devastating counter-attack against the Central-American minnows.

Neres burst forward and picked up the ball from one of his teammates, the 22-year-old charged towards goal and beat his man with his tidy footwork and blistering pace before poking the ball into the back of the net with a smart finish.

Check out Neres’ wonderful goal below:

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have made contact with Ajax over the potential transfer of the highly-rated Brazilian. The report highlights that the west London club are eyeing young and versatile wingers that have the potential to replace Eden Hazard.

Chelsea needed to freshen up their options on the wings before Hazard’s move to Real Madrid was sealed, both Willian and Pedro have hit 30 years old and young sensation Callum Hudson-Odoi is held in higher regard than the ageing pair by Blues fans.

Chelsea will have to compete with Premier League rivals Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton for the ace’s signature.

It’s not surprising to see Neres on the radar of some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs given he has the ability to score goals like this.