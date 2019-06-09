Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo lifts inaugural Nations League trophy with Portugal

International Football
Posted by

Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy tonight after Portugal defeated the Netherlands 1-0.

Portugal were able to overcome Holland this evening thanks to a decisive goal by Valencia attacker Goncalo Guedes in the 60th minute, the ace dazzled highly-rated defender Matthijs de Ligt before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Guedes’ winner here.

Ronaldo, Portugal’s captain, was crucial to his country’s path to the final. The Juventus superstar bagged a hat-trick in the semi-final clash against Switzerland on Wednesday evening.

Check out Ronaldo lifting the trophy for Portugal below:

Check out this hilarious moment from Portugal’s celebrations, hero Goncalo Guedes had a slight fall:

Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva was masterful for Portugal tonight, the midfielder is certainly one of the best players in the Premier League, he’ll be looking to continue his impressive performances next season:

Portugal will be filled with confidence heading into Euro 2020 next summer after their Nations League triumph.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Bernardo Silva Cristiano Ronaldo Goncalo Guedes Portugal Football Portugal National Team