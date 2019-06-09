Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy tonight after Portugal defeated the Netherlands 1-0.

Portugal were able to overcome Holland this evening thanks to a decisive goal by Valencia attacker Goncalo Guedes in the 60th minute, the ace dazzled highly-rated defender Matthijs de Ligt before firing the ball into the back of the net.

Ronaldo, Portugal’s captain, was crucial to his country’s path to the final. The Juventus superstar bagged a hat-trick in the semi-final clash against Switzerland on Wednesday evening.

Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva was masterful for Portugal tonight, the midfielder is certainly one of the best players in the Premier League, he’ll be looking to continue his impressive performances next season:

?? Bernardo Silva’s contribution for Portugal tonight

68 touches

Completed 33/37 passes

5 chances created

Assisted Goncalo Guedes’ goal

Named Player of the Tournament

Portugal will be filled with confidence heading into Euro 2020 next summer after their Nations League triumph.