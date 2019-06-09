Portugal attacker Goncalo Guedes finished off a classy move to fire his country into the lead against Holland in tonight’s UEFA Nations League final.

In the 59th minute of the tie Valencia ace Guedes pulled off a lovely nutmeg on highly-rated star Matthijs de Ligt, the former PSG attacker then laid the ball off to Bernardo Silva.

The Manchester City superstar played a lovely pass back into Guedes and the 22-year-old fired the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the box, Holland stopper Jasper Cillessen got a hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it out.

Check out the goal below:

Guedes scores for Portugal in the Nations league final!!!! pic.twitter.com/fed1fViLHV — É (@benzismo) June 9, 2019

Winning the final four tournament of the Nations League will give Portugal a massive boost as they look to defend the Euros next summer.