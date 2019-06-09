Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum dazzled Manchester City star Bernardo Silva with a silky nutmeg during tonight’s Nations League final between Portugal and Holland.

Wijnaldum managed to get the best of Silva early on in the tie by dropping his shoulder and knocking the ball through Silva’s legs, this will be an exciting midfield battle for fans to watch.

Check out Wijnaldum’s lovely piece of skill below:

Wijnaldum sending Bernardo Silva for a hotdog ? pic.twitter.com/ZKptZMv7IG — Samuel ?? (@SamueILFC) June 9, 2019

Liverpool fans loved to see Wijnaldum get the best of Silva:

Look, Wijnaldum balling between Bernado Silva's legs made me salivate lmaooo — Edward (@brodajide) June 9, 2019

Big fan of Wijnaldum turning Bernardo Silva inside out — ~?? (@LFCacrossdapond) June 9, 2019

Nice nutmeg by Wijnaldum on Bernado Silva #PORNED — Patrick (@B2Life33) June 9, 2019

Wijnaldum nutmegging Bernardo Silva ???? — Hasan (@HasanMirza25) June 9, 2019

Wijnaldum ended Bernardo Silva — Georg (@Andres08Iniesta) June 9, 2019

Liverpool and Manchester City will certainly be expected to go head-to-head for the Premier League title next season, both sides provided an exciting end to last season and fans will love to see another thrilling title race.