Menu

Video: Nations League final match ball delivered using remote-controlled car

International Football
Posted by

A small remote-controlled car was used to deliver the match ball to the kick-off spot ahead of tonight’s UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Holland.

This method of bringing out the match ball is becoming quite the trend across the world, just last week a car was used to place the ball on the spot for France’s international friendly against Bolivia, check it out here.

The latest way to make money from lucrative sponsorship deals was also used in Argentina’s Superliga, take a look here.

Check out the moment that the match ball was brought out tonight below:

Here’s some reaction to the genius stroke of advertising from one of UEFA’s employees:

Could this trend catch on for the finals of some of the biggest competitions in the world?

Just imagine a small car racing past the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp or Zinedine Zidane before a major final…

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Holland football Nations League Netherlands football Portugal Football Portugal National Team