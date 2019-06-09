A small remote-controlled car was used to deliver the match ball to the kick-off spot ahead of tonight’s UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Holland.

This method of bringing out the match ball is becoming quite the trend across the world, just last week a car was used to place the ball on the spot for France’s international friendly against Bolivia, check it out here.

The latest way to make money from lucrative sponsorship deals was also used in Argentina’s Superliga, take a look here.

Check out the moment that the match ball was brought out tonight below:

Here’s some reaction to the genius stroke of advertising from one of UEFA’s employees:

Love Too Live in a world where the Brain Genuis who came up with the idea of having a tiny sponsored car drive the football onto the field to start the Nations League games probably makes 300k a year pic.twitter.com/sNKoKLKbgt — ??????? (@David_Rudnick) June 9, 2019

They remote control cars that carry the ball on to the pitch in the Nations League is just ridiculous man — Steven Malarkey (@StevenMalarkey) June 9, 2019

Meanwhile, a remote control car brought out the match ball for the Nations League final. — Raphielle Johnson (@raphiellej) June 9, 2019

The mini car driving out the match ball in Nations League is a big mood — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) June 9, 2019

Loved it — abeewon (@abeewon) June 9, 2019

Could this trend catch on for the finals of some of the biggest competitions in the world?

Just imagine a small car racing past the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp or Zinedine Zidane before a major final…