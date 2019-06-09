Five-year contract agreed: Manchester United in talks to finalise potential £60m transfer

Manchester United are reportedly continuing talks to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after agreeing personal terms with the player.

According to respected journalist Nicolo Schira, the 21-year-old has agreed to sign a five-year contract with the Red Devils, with the two clubs now just needing to agree on a fee for the player.

It's confirmed! #ManchesterUnited want to close for Aaron #WanBissaka. He is the first choice of #Solskjear as a RB. Agreement with him for a contact until 2024. Now #RedDevils are talking with #CrystalPalace to finalize the deal. #transfers #MUFC #mutd https://t.co/0oIbRFX03N — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) June 9, 2019

Wan-Bissaka would certainly be an ideal purchase for United this summer after the loss of long-serving veteran Antonio Valencia on a free transfer, with Portuguese youngster Diogo Dalot probably not yet ready to be first choice.

Sky Sports report that Man Utd have had an opening bid of £40million rejected for Wan-Bissaka, with Palace looking for £60m for their star defender.

That seems a fee worth paying for MUFC, who need quality attacking players with plenty of energy in the full-back positions – something that has been key to the success of both Liverpool and Manchester City in particular in recent times.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed, but United fans will surely be pleased to at least see that major strides have been made with the player.