Five-year contract agreed: Manchester United in talks to finalise potential £60m transfer

Manchester United are reportedly continuing talks to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after agreeing personal terms with the player.

According to respected journalist Nicolo Schira, the 21-year-old has agreed to sign a five-year contract with the Red Devils, with the two clubs now just needing to agree on a fee for the player.

Wan-Bissaka would certainly be an ideal purchase for United this summer after the loss of long-serving veteran Antonio Valencia on a free transfer, with Portuguese youngster Diogo Dalot probably not yet ready to be first choice.

Sky Sports report that Man Utd have had an opening bid of £40million rejected for Wan-Bissaka, with Palace looking for £60m for their star defender.

That seems a fee worth paying for MUFC, who need quality attacking players with plenty of energy in the full-back positions – something that has been key to the success of both Liverpool and Manchester City in particular in recent times.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has agreed a contract with Manchester United

It remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed, but United fans will surely be pleased to at least see that major strides have been made with the player.

