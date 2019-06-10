Agreement reached: Man Utd ‘VERY CLOSE’ to signing €70m+ rated transfer target

Man Utd have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, and are said to be ‘very close’ to completing a deal.

The 24-year-old is coming off the back of an impressive season with the Portuguese giants, scoring 32 goals and providing 18 assists in 53 appearances.

SEE MORE: Wayne Rooney offers advice to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over Man Utd transfer policy

Further, he helped Portugal to win the inaugural UEFA Nations League this week, and so he has certainly proven his quality to warrant the interest.

As noted by the Metro, it’s been noted that Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham all have an interest in him too, while it’s suggested that Man Utd are prepared to splash out a whopping €70m+ to land his signature.

According to Sportmediaset’s Pietro Balzano Porta, as per his tweet below, it looks as though United are going to win the transfer scrap with an agreement said to be in place while a deal could now be imminent.

With Ander Herrera leaving on a free transfer this summer coupled with the lack of creativity and goal threat from midfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be delighted if Fernandes is indeed Old Trafford bound.

The Portuguese international will offer something different in that department, and coupled with his experience for Sporting, Portugal and after a spell in Serie A, he has the experience and maturity it seems to deal with a big move.

Time will tell if the claim below is accurate, but it will surely be exciting news for Man Utd fans if a deal is close…