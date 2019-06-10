Arsenal told to pay close to £50million to complete double transfer

Arsenal have reportedly received an answer from Sampdoria as they look to seal the transfers of Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Serie A side have told the Gunners that the pair will cost €55million (£49m), which is more than previously reported.

The duo could make fine signings on the cheap for Arsenal, who Schira claims remain in talks over this potential double deal to strengthen in midfield and defence.

It was previously claimed by Samp News 24 that AFC had only offered €42m for the pair, but that Sampdoria were holding out for €50m.

It seems that price has now gone up a little, but it should still be within the north London giants’ reach.

While Arsenal don’t have the financial strength of most of their big six rivals, it’s vital they are able to recruit new players this summer after finishing outside the top four again in 2018/19 and being humiliated by Chelsea in the Europa League final.