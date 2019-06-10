Arsenal star dismisses exit talk after link with move to Italian giants

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has seemingly allayed any fears over a potential exit this summer after being linked with a move to Inter.

The Swiss international has been with the Gunners since 2016, and has gone on to make 134 appearances for the club to establish himself as a key figure in the squad.

In turn, when it was reported in his homeland that he was being linked with a move to Italy as part of Antonio Conte’s plans for Inter, as noted by Tuttomercatoweb, it would have come as a surprise to many.

However, any concerns over an exit have now been dismissed as Xhaka himself has spoken out about his future and has insisted that he has no intention of moving away from north London.

“I only signed last year, I still have a four-year contract,” he is quoted as saying by Calciomercato. “I am happy in London and my family is too, and this is the most important thing. Arsenal captain? It would be the icing on the cake.”

After Arsenal’s disappointing season which saw them miss out on a top four finish in the Premier League as well as losing in the Europa League final to Chelsea to miss out on Champions League football, Unai Emery will hope for as much good news as possible this summer.

That begins with key individuals staying on at the Emirates, and trying to strengthen with astute signings ahead of next season.

As per his comments above, it sounds as though Xhaka is fully committed to Arsenal, and so that will be a boost for all concerned as they hope he continues to improve and develop his game to become an even more important figure in the heart of the line-up.