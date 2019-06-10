Real Madrid ready to sell star to Manchester United to fund Kylian Mbappe transfer

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell Gareth Bale to Manchester United in order to fund a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

This latest update on Bale’s future comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, which suggests Real are eager to swoop for Mbappe in what would no doubt be a dream move to strengthen their attack for the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era.

The report also suggests PSG could replace Mbappe with Antoine Griezmann, though that could also depend on Neymar’s situation.

In a potentially complicated transfer merry-go-round this summer, Madrid may also need to get Bale off their books to fund any bid for Mbappe.

The France international would certainly be a big upgrade on the out-of-favour Welsh winger, who could, however, perhaps still do a job in the Premier League where he previously displayed the best form of his career in a spell at Tottenham.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Bale as a loan target for Man Utd, but this update from Don Balon suggests the Red Devils may have to gamble on signing the 29-year-old permanently.

While there would be risks associated with that after Bale’s major dip in form, he is still an immensely talented player on his day and surely couldn’t be any worse than Alexis Sanchez has been at Old Trafford.