Barcelona refuse to lower €20m demand for misfit as two La Liga sides eye move

Barcelona are reportedly refusing to drop their €20m valuation of Denis Suarez as both Valencia and Celta Vigo have been paired with a move.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make his mark at the Nou Camp, making just 71 appearances for the senior side in the last three seasons.

Last year, he was limited to just eight outings before being shipped out on loan to Arsenal, which turned out to be an equally frustrating experience for him due to the lack of playing time.

With Barcelona adding Frenkie de Jong to their midfield options for next season, as per BBC Sport, competition for places is only growing with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur all battling for places as well.

With that in mind, it’s questionable as to whether Suarez fits in and gains a prominent role and so an exit from the Nou Camp on a permanent basis would seem like the most sensible solution for all concerned.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, that could prove to be problematic as it’s suggested that although both Valencia and Celta have asked about him, Barcelona won’t drop their €20m valuation as they will put his transfer fee towards their own signings.

In turn, it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached, as ultimately selling Suarez is the best move for the reigning La Liga giants and they won’t want to price themselves out of a deal this summer.

Both Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann are specifically mentioned in the report as two possible targets that Barcelona will prioritise this summer, and so given that both will likely command hefty price-tags, they are seemingly trying to maximise the revenue generated from player sales.

Whether or not it will put both Valencia and Celta off from making a bid altogether remains to be seen though.