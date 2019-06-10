Barcelona set €45-50m price-tag for star linked with exit to balance spending

Barcelona have reportedly placed a €45-50m valuation on Nelson Semedo amid speculation that he could leave the Nou Camp this summer.

The 25-year-old arrived at Barca in 2017 from Benfica, and has gone on to make 82 appearances across two campaigns at the club.

However, particularly this season just gone, he was benched through the Champions League knock-out rounds and in the latter part of the La Liga campaign, and so there are seemingly doubts emerging over his future.

According to Marca, he won’t be leaving for cheap though if an exit does materialise, as it’s claimed that he has been valued at between €45-50m by Barcelona, who are said to be aware that they will need to sell to balance their spending this summer.

It’s noted that it comes after in-depth assessment from the Barcelona hierarchy of the current market, but it remains to be seen if any club is willing to meet that price-tag with Atletico Madrid specifically mentioned as an interested party.

It promises to be an important summer for Barcelona, as although they secured another La Liga title this past season, they fell short in disappointing fashion again in the Champions League while suffering defeat in the Copa del Rey final.

In turn, that would suggest that changes will be made to the squad to ensure that they compete on multiple fronts again next year, but whether or not that involves an exit for Semedo remains to be seen.

As noted by BBC Sport, they’ve already splashed out €75m+ on Frenkie de Jong, and time will tell who else follows the Ajax starlet through the entrance door at the Nou Camp in the coming months.