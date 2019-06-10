Barcelona reportedly hold the advantage in a transfer scrap with Paris Saint-Germain over the signing of Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The Catalan giants secured another La Liga title this past season, but the manner of their Champions League exit coupled with defeat in the Copa del Rey final were two major red marks against their campaign.

While coach Ernesto Valverde appears to have a good balance in his squad, there are arguably key areas in which he needs to add quality depth and competition, one of which could be up front given his lack of options aside from Luis Suarez.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via the paper edition of Le Parisien, it’s suggested that Barcelona are closer to landing the signature of Griezmann than PSG, but time will tell if a deal is completed this summer.

The 28-year-old has established himself as one of the top players in Europe during his time at Atletico Madrid, bagging 133 goals and 50 assists in 257 appearances for the La Liga giants.

However, having officially announced his decision to move on this summer, speculation has been rife as to where he will go next.

As noted by The Mirror, the release clause in his contract with the capital club will drop to €120m on July 1, and so any interested parties will sensibly wait until then to have the chance to pay less.

As per the report above though, it sounds as though PSG could be set to miss out as Barcelona look to bolster their attack.

With Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Malcom all battling for a place in the starting line-up already though, time will tell if space has to be created through an exit first if Griezmann is indeed on his way to the Nou Camp.