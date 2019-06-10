Euro giants forced to deny hiring PROSTITUTES during tournament

Besiktas are reportedly coming under fire after reports that their Under 16s hired prostitutes during a youth tournament.

According to the Sun, the Turkish giants have moved to deny this claim, despite the players supposedly being found out as they brought the alleged prostitutes out to breakfast with them.

These are certainly damning claims, with the report going on to say that several members of the Besiktas youth squad have been suspended as a result of this incident.

This is all alleged to have taken place during a squad trip to Greece for a tournament last month.

However, these Besiktas players have also apparently been offered the chance to revive their careers at Turkish rivals Fenerbahce.