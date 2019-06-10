International winger just 1/10 to complete Arsenal transfer

Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco is now odds-on, priced at just 1/10 to complete a summer transfer to Arsenal from Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

The former Atletico Madrid star has long looked a promising talent who could shine in the Premier League, having made an impression in spells in Ligue 1 and La Liga.

It remains to be seen what kind of shape Carrasco will be in after a spell in China, which is far less competitive than most European leagues, though he’s remained a regular in the Belgian national side.

Arsenal fans would probably take him at this point, with the 25-year-old surely an upgrade on flops like Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alex Iwobi.

The good news for them is, it seems Ladbrokes now fully expect this deal to happen as they’ve slashed odds on the move going through to just 1/10.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “They may not have much to spend in the summer, but Arsenal aren’t messing around if the latest odds are anything to go by, with Carrasco’s odds of joining now at record lows.”

It was recently claimed by Nicolo Schira that the Gunners’ talks over the player were at an advanced stage, so it might not be far away from completion now if the bookies are to be trusted as well.