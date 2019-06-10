Chelsea legend snubs Lampard to name surprise ‘perfect replacement’ for Sarri

Chelsea legend Dennis Wise has named current Blues assistant manager Gianfranco Zola has the ideal replacement for Maurizio Sarri if he leaves for Juventus.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Sarri will be leaving Stamford Bridge for a move to Turin this summer, if the latest from Tuttosport is anything to go by.

Will be disappointed if Sarri goes. Chelsea are back where they belong in the CL & he also won his first trophy. The perfect replacement is already there, in Gianfranco Zola, he knows the young & experienced players well, also gained so much experience over the last few years. — Dennis Wise (@denniswise) June 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has previously been linked by the Mail as Sarri’s most likely replacement in west London, despite his lack of experience.

Wise, however, seems to think Zola would be best for CFC due to already knowing this group of players due to working under Sarri.

In all honesty, Chelsea fans would probably rather a more experienced and proven name than either Lampard or Zola, despite their legendary reputations at the club from their playing days.