Announcement soon: Maurizio Sarri move from Chelsea to Juventus could be official in 48 hours

Maurizio Sarri is reportedly expected to be confirmed as the new Juventus manager on Wednesday or Thursday as his spell at Chelsea looks set to be a short one.

According to Tuttosport, everything is basically done for Sarri to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juve, in what looks an exciting move for the Serie A champions.

Sarri impressed in his time at former club Napoli, and has also been an underrated success at Chelsea, taking a dysfunctional side to third in the Premier League and winning the Europa League final.

Still, there’s no doubt the Italian tactician has had his troubles at Stamford Bridge, and not always looked the most popular choice with fans, players or pundits due to his perceived stubbornness on things like team selection and tactics.

In what looks a highly risky move, it may be Chelsea legend Frank Lampard replacing Sarri in west London this summer.

A recent report from the Mail claimed Derby County were preparing to lose their manager, with the former Blues midfielder eyed up for the manager role at his old club.

Lampard impressed in his first season in management with Derby, but most would surely agree it must be too soon for him to take on as big a job as the one at Chelsea, regardless of his legendary status there from his playing days.