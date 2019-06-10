(Photo) Chelsea legend drops in on Blues U16 training ahead of possible retirement

Chelsea legend Ashley Cole was snapped in training with Blues coach Joe Cole for a session with the club’s Under 16s today.

Another CFC great, John Terry, shared the photo on his Instagram page, with Cole’s presence certainly interesting amid talk that he could be about to retire from playing.

BBC Sport claim the former England international is likely to retire this summer after a spell with Derby County, who missed out on promotion to the Premier League with a defeat to Aston Villa in the Championship playoff final.

Terry is part of the coaching setup at Villa, so probably isn’t heading back to Chelsea for the moment.

Cole, however, could perhaps do well to move into coaching if he’s in need of something to do if he does decide to hang up his boots.