Club confident of gazumping Manchester United and Barcelona for €80m transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly growing in confidence that they can beat Manchester United and Barcelona to the transfer of Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The Netherlands international has been one of the most talked about players in Europe for some time now, having formed a key part of this immensely successful Ajax side despite still being only 19 years old.

According to the Independent, it now looks as though PSG could be in a commanding position to finally settle this long-running transfer saga and make a real statement signing this summer.

The report explains that PSG now look to be leading the race for De Ligt’s signature due to persuading him with a very clear plan of how he can become a key part of their squad.

The Independent do say that the Dutch starlet himself is most keen on Barcelona in terms of playing style, and earlier in the summer ESPN suggested that an €80million transfer for him to move to the Nou Camp looked all but done.

However, it may now be that Barca and United are going to be left disappointed as PSG swoop in.

This is just the kind of signing the French giants need to build a squad that can conquer the Champions League at last.

It’s a huge blow for United in particular, however, as the Red Devils need to re-establish themselves as a force at the highest level and must start by improving on an incredibly sub-standard defence.