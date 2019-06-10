£131m duo to Man Utd, £70m forward to Liverpool: Predicting how the top 16 transfer sagas of the summer will pan out

With the transfer rumours coming thick and fast now, it can be hard to make sense of all the speculation and work out how everything’s actually likely to pan out.

Below, we’ve gone through 16 of this summer’s biggest transfer stories and attempted to predict where the big names might really end up by the end of it all.

Read on to find the players linked with your club and see if you agree with our predictions…

Joao Felix

One of the names on everyone’s lips at the moment is Benfica sensation Joao Felix, who has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season to establish himself as one of the world’s most exciting young talents.

Linked with all the usual suspects, it remains to be seen where Felix will end up, but we have a sneaking feeling that Manchester City makes the most sense.

The Sun recently claimed the Premier League champions had leapfrogged their rivals in the running, and Pep Guardiola has a history of splashing out on the world’s best young players.

One of those previous signings of his, Leroy Sane, could also be on the move as the Guardian link him with Bayern Munich, so Felix makes sense as a replacement in attack.

Bruno Fernandes

One of the most exciting midfielders in Europe at the moment, Bruno Fernandes finished 2018/19 with 28 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. This has unsurprisingly led to plenty of reported interest, but we expect Manchester United may be the front-runners here.

Journalist Pietro Balzano Prota claims on Twitter that an agreement is close, with United and Sporting Lisbon finalising the details of the deal.

An agreement with the club has been reached. They are supposedly working on the last details, one aspect being the commissions. Various clubs seem interested in the player, but for now ManUtd is very close to signing him. — Pietro Balzano Prota (@PBPcalcio) June 9, 2019

It’s previously been claimed by O Jogo, as translated by the Metro, that Fernandes would likely cost around £71m – a potential bargain for the Red Devils if they can get this done.

Matthijs de Ligt

Another of the world’s most in-demand young players, Matthijs de Ligt’s future still feels very much up in the air.

However, this tweet below from the well-connected Gerard Romero has at least narrowed things down a little bit…

??DE LIGT. Esta noche jugará el último partido de la temporada y veremos su futuro, pronto. Propuestas que han caído. La del United cayó según el entorno del jugador, ese mismo entorno mantiene que PSG, Juventus y Barça son los candidatos para la salida #mercato pic.twitter.com/ybB2YPvN0U — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) June 9, 2019

It’s a pure guess, but Barcelona makes sense as the best move for the young Dutchman to make next, given the connection between the two clubs and the playing style making it a natural fit.

De Ligt seems like a character who relishes competition and would not just be content to pick up his pay packet whilst strolling to easy title wins with the likes of PSG and Juventus.

Kalidou Koulibaly

There’s been a surprising lack of movement on Kalidou Koulibaly, and at this point we’re predicting he’s going to be staying put for another season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli want €150m for him, and that’s surely just too much for even the richest clubs to pay for a centre-back.

Koulibaly is one of the best in the world in his position, but there are sure to be other decent options out there available for a lot less, so we can’t see the Senegal international going anywhere for the time being.

Harry Maguire

A player linked a great deal with a big move this summer and last, could it finally be time for the excellent Harry Maguire to leave Leicester City for a big six team?

The latest from the Mail is that the England international himself would favour Manchester City over other offers, and this sounds just about right to us.

Maguire would be an ideal replacement for the departing Vincent Kompany, and if City are after him, it’s hard to see why he’d pick anyone else.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

A player repeatedly linked with Man Utd, it’s hard to see this one panning out any other way, even if Crystal Palace are holding firm on their exciting young full-back.

Sky Sports report that MUFC have had a £40m bid rejected for the 21-year-old, but £60m would probably do it, and that shouldn’t be out of the club’s financial reach.

MORE: Opinion: The £50m Premier League transfer raid to help Manchester United emulate Liverpool