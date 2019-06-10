Leicester City ‘make BID for £18million Manchester United flop’

Leicester City reportedly made a bid for Real Sociedad winger and former Manchester United flop Adnan Januzaj in the January transfer window.

According to Spanish source AS, with translation from the Leicester Mercury, the Foxes made an offer of £18million for Januzaj, but had their offer rejected by the La Liga side.

Januzaj certainly showed potential in his early days at Man Utd before struggling with a couple of loan spells away from the club.

Leicester, however, could do with a technically gifted and intelligent attacking midfielder like the Belgian on their ranks right now.

The 2016 Premier League champions are yet to really replace Riyad Mahrez out wide, and Januzaj can similarly play that role of cutting in from the right onto his favoured left foot.

It remains to be seen if Leicester will come back in for the 24-year-old this summer.