Juventus plot four-man exodus to raise €110m to put towards raid for Man Utd superstar

Juventus could reportedly offload up to four players in order to raise funds and create space to launch a bid for Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

The Bianconeri secured an eighth consecutive Serie A title this past season, but they failed to add a Coppa Italia and fell short in the Champions League yet again.

SEE MORE: Agreement reached: Man Utd ‘VERY CLOSE’ to signing €70m+ rated transfer target

In turn, in many ways it will be considered a disappointing campaign given their high standards, and with Massimiliano Allegri stepping down, a new coach with new ideas is set to step up and begin a new era at the club next season.

According to Goal Italy, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s been suggested that a marquee signing is on the agenda this summer, and it centres around a possible return to Turin for Pogba.

It’s claimed that Juventus could sell up to four players in order to raise €110m to put towards a bid for the French midfielder, with Mario Mandzukic, Mattia Perin, Joao Cancelo and Juan Cuadrado on the chopping block. Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic are also named, but it’s unlikely they’ll go too given their importance.

While there is little doubt that Pogba would have a huge influence on Juve, especially given the success he enjoyed in his first spell with the Turin giants, that is a lot of quality and depth to sacrifice for one player.

In turn, the next coach will have to assess the options carefully and avoid making a statement signing by sacrificing too much, albeit there is still plenty of quality left in the Juve squad.

As for Pogba, despite scoring 16 goals and providing 11 assists in 47 appearances for the Red Devils last season, the 26-year-old continued to face scrutiny and criticism as his performances were still rather inconsistent and eccentric under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Nevertheless, the latter will surely hope to depend on him moving forward as he looks to get United back competing for major trophies, but it appears as though they’ll have to fend off the threat of Juventus again this summer.