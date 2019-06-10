Klopp set to ignore transfer rumours and give £25m-rated star a chance to prove himself at Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will assess Harry Wilson over the summer with a view to granting him a regular place in his squad next season.

The Welsh winger spent last season on loan at Derby County and has been linked with a summer transfer amid interest from a number of English clubs.

The 22-year-old contributed 16 goals and four assists for the Rams on their run to the Championship Playoff Final, which they ultimately lost 2-1 against Aston Villa.

Wilson’s performances impressed Klopp, who is now set to ignore transfer rumours and give the £25 million-rated star the chance to prove himself at Anfield in the coming months – as per the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds have a busy pre-season lined up, with eight friendlies scheduled along with Community Shield and European Super Cup fixtures before the start of a new Premier League campaign in August.

Klopp will evaluate Wilson during this period and could include him in his plans for the 2018-19 season, which is shaping up to be a huge one for Liverpool after a year of significant progress.

A sixth Champions League triumph brought the feel-good factor back to Anfield in spectacular fashion on June 1 and the Merseyside outfit will be now be looking to land a first Premier League title next year.

Liverpool missed out on the trophy by a single point behind Manchester City last term, but with a few tweaks in the market, they should be ready to launch another silverware bid.

Klopp is clearly also planning to maximise the squad he already has at his disposal, which means bringing through promising young players like Wilson.

The mercurial wide man has pace to burn, strong technical skills and a wicked left foot which makes him a huge threat from set pieces.

It will be a huge task for Wilson to earn a place in Liverpool’s starting XI but if he can impress over pre-season and go onto make an impact in the Premier League it would be like a new signing for the club, which will only boost their bid for more silverware.