Leeds Utd eyeing loan swoop for Liverpool ace as Bielsa wants reinforcements

After their failure to secure promotion last time round, Leeds Utd will begin planning to strengthen the squad hoping to achieve their objective next season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men looked on course to secure a return to the Premier League as the campaign went on last year, but they fell short after defeat to Derby County in the Championship playoffs semi-finals.

In turn, they will now have to regroup over the summer and go again, and with Bielsa set to continue at the helm at Elland Road, he’ll hope to add new players to strengthen their bid for promotion.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, that could involve a loan deal for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, as the 22-year-old is said to be on Leeds’ radar.

Kent enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Rangers last season, scoring six goals and providing nine assists in 43 appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side.

However, rather than loan him back to the Scottish giants, it’s suggested that sending him to the Championship to continue his progression and development could be the ideal move for Liverpool as Kent will undoubtedly harbour ambitions of making a breakthrough at Anfield eventually.

Time will tell if that happens, but ultimately in the short-term future it seems as though he could be set for another loan stint away from Merseyside, with Leeds now emerging as a possible option to give him a prominent role next season.

It’s added in the report that one of Bielsa’s priorities this summer will be to add wingers to his squad, but whether or not Kent is one of the solutions remains to be seen.