Liverpool decide against forward transfer to avoid blocking youngster’s path to first-team

Liverpool are reportedly not going to seal the free transfer of German forward Max Kruse this summer as they don’t want to block the path for Rhian Brewster to have more of a first-team role next season.

According to the Liverpool Echo, there had been some talk of a possible move for Kruse on a free as his Werder Bremen contract expires this summer, but that’s not part of the Reds’ plans.

Liverpool could perhaps have done with a backup striker like Kruse after the departure of Daniel Sturridge, but fans may be pleased to hear of a possible promotion for Brewster instead.

The talented 19-year-old has long looked a big prospect at Anfield, but injury has derailed his progress in recent times.

Still, Brewster was part of the squad that won the Champions League this season and it is surely now only a matter of time before he gets his chance to shine.

Jurgen Klopp has shown he’s ready to promote youth with Trent Alexander-Arnold his biggest success story, while Joe Gomez and other young players have also progressed well under his guidance.