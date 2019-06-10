Liverpool star drops major transfer hint after being deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has hinted he could complete a switch to the MLS this summer, with his status as a free agent set to be confirmed.

The 29-year-old will leave Anfield upon the expiration of his contract at the end of June, after six years on Merseyside.

The English striker contributed 67 goals in 160 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, but his time at the club was blighted by a string of injuries.

Jurgen Klopp deemed Sturridge surplus to requirements after the 2018-19 campaign, which saw him win his first major trophy for Liverpool in the form of the Champions League.

The mercurial centre-forward has now dropped a major transfer hint as he lines up his next destination, posting a video on Instagram while on holiday in America.

He captioned the short clip inside a New York skyscraper “NYC meeting vibes”, which might suggest he is gearing up for a new challenge in the MLS – as Talk Sport reports.

Moving to the States could a great next step in Sturridge’s career, with fitness issues hampering his chances of a prolonged stay in the Premier League.

There has never been a doubt about the one-time England international’s talent, but there is a general sense he has never quite been able to reach his full potential.

The MLS continues to grow as a brand with each passing year, with an increasing number of high profile stars choosing to ply their trade in America including the likes of Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Sturridge still has a lot to offer if he can stay fit and he could bang goals in for fun in a league which is renowned for exciting end-to-end attacking football.

It is not yet a foregone conclusion that the Liverpool ace will leave England, but he would be well advised to consider such a transfer as he approaches the twilight years of his career.