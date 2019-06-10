Liverpool players sent ‘flirty’ messages to Kinsey Wolanski after streaking in Champions League final

Champions League final streaker Kinsey Wolanski has become a viral hit since she entered the pitch during Liverpool’s Champions League final win over Tottenham.

The attractive 22-year-old blonde ran onto the Madrid pitch in just a swimsuit, and certainly made an impression as she’s gained huge numbers of followers on Instagram since then.

And speaking about that memorable night, Wolanski says she even received flirty messages from some unnamed Liverpool players after the game.

“I’m not revealing any names, but a couple of the Liverpool players did send me private flirty messages after I streaked the game,” she told the Sun.

“One sent some heart emojis and the other one a message saying, ‘I saw you at the game’.

“I honestly didn’t even know who they were until I clicked on their profiles. I didn’t respond though as I already have a boyfriend.”

While the Reds will surely have been focused on winning the hugely important match against Spurs, it’s not surprising they were keen to chat to the model once they’d got their hands on the trophy.

Wolanski added that she plans to do even more streaking in the future, so we can perhaps all hope to see her gracing some Premier League pitches next season!

“By the time I’m 30 I plan on making enough money to retire, and streaking at the Champions League will only help me achieve that,” she said.

“I plan to do a lot more streaking to raise my profile.

“After I was released from jail I had gone from 300,000 followers on Instagram to over two million. You can’t buy that kind of publicity.

“Suddenly I was famous all over the world and had job offers flooding in. I don’t think I did anyone any harm, it was just a bit of fun.

“The fans loved it, the players seemed to love it and even the police at the station were asking for my photograph by the time I got out.

“The response has been unbelievable, I couldn’t be happier. It was the biggest thrill of my life.”

