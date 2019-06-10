Menu

Video: Parrot trained to sing Mohamed Salah Liverpool chant

Liverpool FC


We’ve seen some bizarre things on the internet in our time but this has to be up there.

Watch the video below from the Sun, which shows a parrot singing the Mohamed Salah chant so often heard at Liverpool games.

We can probably quite safely assume this bird belongs to a Reds supporter, with the woman in the video clearly keen to hear the song.

The parrot probably isn’t actually a football fan and surely has no idea what it’s saying, but this sounds very cool nonetheless!

