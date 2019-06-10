£40m star stalls over completing transfer as he holds out for Manchester United move

PSV forward Hirving Lozano is reportedly stalling on a transfer to Napoli as he remains distracted by the prospect of possibly joining Manchester United instead.
Italian newspaper Il Roma, as translated by the Metro, claims that Lozano has put a potential move to Napoli on hold due to his desire to make a move to Old Trafford, frustrating his agent Mino Raiola.
The Mexico international has shone in his time in the Eredivisie and looks ready to move to a more competitive league this summer.
This is not the first time Lozano has been linked with Man Utd, with a recent report from Team Talk claiming he’d spoken to fellow countryman and ex-Red Devil Javier Hernandez about a possibly move to Manchester.
From United’s point of view, it remains to be seen how much of a priority Lozano would be, but the 23-year-old could undoubtedly be an upgrade on someone like Alexis Sanchez in their attack.
Il Roma’s report states Napoli have bid £40million for Lozano, which seems a price MUFC could easily match if they wanted to.
It wasn’t so long ago that the Metro also translated a report from Gazzetta dello Sport claiming United were interested in Lozano, though this has not developed since then.