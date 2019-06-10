Man City & Man Utd handed transfer boost as European heavyweights reveal stance on £106m star

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has admitted that Joao Felix could leave the club amid strong links to Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a breakout 2018-19 campaign which made the world stand up and take notice of his talents, as he helped Benfica win the Primeira Liga.

The Portuguese midfielder contributed fifteen goals and seven assists as the European heavyweights landed yet another domestic title, impressing with his technical ability and eye for defence-splitting passes.

According to Metro Sport, Man United are currently negotiating with Benfica over a possible transfer for Felix, with his buy-out clause set at whopping £106 million.

The Sun reports that Man City are also firmly in the race for the teenager, with a lucrative contract offer already on the table as they aim to beat their local rivals to a major transfer.

Both clubs have been handed a boost in pursuit of Felix after the Benfica revealed their stance on a prized asset at the start of the week.

The Portuguese outfit could end up letting the Portugal international leave during the current window, according to Luis Filipe Vieira, but only if his release clause is met.

As per Metro Sport, Viera stated: “We sit down with players and they say: ‘President, I can earn €5m (£4.5m), president, do not make me stay here.’

“Joao Felix had a release clause of €60m (£53m) and we realised after two or three games that we must increase it to €120m (£106m).

“But it is Joao Felix and his family who will decide if he stays. If someone bids €120m (£106m) it is not worth dreaming that he will stay.”

The Benfica president went on to add that Felix will only be sold on the condition he is loaned back to the club for the 2019-20 campaign.

“We are trying everything to ensure he stays. But the only way is if we sell him and keep him another year,” Vieira added – as per Metro Sport.

“If not, Joao leaves. There is no room to negotiate further. He doesn’t want to.

“How will Benfica negotiate with someone after he is given a proposal of €6m (£5.3m) after tax?”

Felix recently stated he is happy with his current employers, but if a large enough bid is submitted in the coming weeks, his head will surely be turned.

The mercurial attacker has a bright future ahead of him at the highest level and whatever decision he makes could be crucial in terms of his career development.

At United, he would surely be a regular given their well-documented issues, but at City, he would have a tough job on his hands to secure a place in Pep Guardiola’s XI.

This particular transfer saga looks set for several more twists and turns before the start of next season, but it appears Felix could soon be plying his trade in the Premier League.