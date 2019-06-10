Solskjaer remains keen on clinching double PL transfer raid for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly still keen on signing both Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to bolster his defence this summer.

According to BBC Sport, the Red Devils cooled their interest in signing Maguire from Leicester City last summer due to his £70million asking price, but now they’re interested in him again as Solskjaer wants to tighten up his central defensive options.

The report does not make it clear how much the England international would cost now, but Team Talk have suggested the Foxes will sell for around £85m.

BBC Sport also link Solskjaer with an ongoing interest in Wan-Bissaka, who has shone as one of the finest young players in the Premier League with Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old makes sense as a priority target for United after the departure of Antonio Valencia, with Diogo Dalot showing promise but surely not yet ready to be the regular first choice at right-back.

BBC Sport suggest Wan-Bissaka would cost over £40m, but some reports, such as one from the Telegraph, claim Palace want as much as £60m for the England youth international.