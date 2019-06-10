Man Utd could have the chance to offload Matteo Darmian this summer as it’s reported that Lazio could be interested in the full-back.

After establishing himself as a key figure in his first season at Old Trafford, the 29-year-old has struggled since.

From making 39 appearances in the 2015/16 campaign following his move from Torino, he’s made just 53 outings in the last three seasons combined.

In turn, it would seem to make sense for all concerned to find a solution to allow him to move on and secure a more prominent role elsewhere.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, it’s claimed that Lazio could swoop for him this summer, although he’s a second option behind Malaga’s Jony and so it remains to be seen if they’re successful with that pursuit first.

A move away from Old Trafford will surely make sense for Darmian for various reasons, most notably getting a chance to playing regularly again while also trying to force his way back into the Italy squad.

Having been a regular with the Azzurri prior to leaving Serie A, a return home could be the smartest move for his career, while given his limited role at Man Utd, it’s unlikely that the Red Devils will miss his presence too much.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the move to happen though, as if Lazio can strike a deal with Malaga, then it sounds as though Darmian may see that door to the Stadio Olimpico close which will force him to pursue other possible opportunities if any are on the table.