Manchester United urged to sell legendary player by these excited fans in response to huge transfer news

Manchester United have been urged by a number of their fans to sell David de Gea now and complete the transfer of Jan Oblak to replace him.

This online reaction seems to follow the big breaking news today from ESPN that Atletico Madrid shot-stopper Oblak wants a move to Old Trafford this summer.

And despite De Gea being one of United’s best players of recent times and surely a club legend for his years of great service, most fans now seem content to give up on him.

The Spanish shot-stopper hit a rough patch of form towards the end of 2018/19 and might well be past his peak now, while he’s also in the final year of his MUFC contract.

This means it could be an ideal time to sell as the Sun link him as a £60million target for Paris Saint-Germain.

That could help fund Man Utd’s bid to bring in Oblak, who would most likely be an upgrade at the moment after his world class performances in La Liga.

While we never thought we’d see the day that loads of United fans would be pleading with their club to sell De Gea, here it is…

I'd happily sell De Gea to PSG and take Oblak… 2 years younger and also a banging keeper. — BrandonJay (@BrandonJayMUFC) June 10, 2019

